The Challenges of Mumbai’s Crowded Local Trains

The video capturing the chaotic scene of commuters attempting to enter a Mumbai local train before its automatic door had fully opened has gone viral, sparking a discussion among social media users. Thousands of people rely on the Mumbai local trains daily, making it an essential mode of transportation in the city. However, the overcrowding and the struggle to board the trains has become a daily challenge for many commuters.

The video, shared on Reddit, showed passengers banging on the train’s door as soon as it arrived on the platform. Despite the limited space available, commuters started squeezing themselves inside even before the entire gate had opened. The caption of the post read, “Automatic door in Mumbai trains.”

Social media users expressed a range of reactions to the video. Some were baffled and found it to be an awful way to start the day, while others blamed the lack of infrastructure to handle the large population. One user compared their experience in Sweden, where the mere inconvenience of sitting next to someone on a bus can ruin their morning.

The challenges faced Mumbai commuters highlight the need for larger and sturdier infrastructure that can accommodate the city’s population. However, others pointed out that for many people, the local trains are the most practical and only option available for their daily commute. Over time, commuters become accustomed to the crowded conditions and learn to navigate the challenges.

Travelling in Mumbai’s local trains has become symbolic of the city’s hustle and bustle. While the video may shock those unfamiliar with the circumstances, it serves as a reminder of the daily reality faced countless Mumbai residents.

