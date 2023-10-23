Deepika Padukone Spotted at Mumbai Airport with Sister Anisha Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone was recently seen at the Mumbai airport alongside her sister, Anisha Padukone. Deepika opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a beige top paired with boyfriend jeans, while Anisha was dressed in a blue tracksuit.

At the airport, Deepika graciously posed for pictures with her fans, who crowded around her for a selfie with the popular actress. Her casual and chic style garnered praise from her fans, who showered her comments section with compliments. Many praised her airport looks and her overall style, as well as her confident body language.

On the work front, Deepika recently appeared in a promo video for the popular talk show, “Koffee with Karan” hosted Karan Johar. She will be featured in the pilot episode alongside her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Looking ahead, Deepika is eagerly awaiting the release of the film “Fighter,” in which she will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Her last film appearance was in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, “Jawan.”

Deepika’s popularity and down-to-earth nature continue to win over fans and admirers alike. Her fashion choices and confident personality make her a style icon of her generation.

Sources:

– [Source article]