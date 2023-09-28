Temple Owls to Face Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Thursday

The Temple Owls will be hitting the road to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Temple has a record of 2-2 so far this season, while Tulsa also holds a 2-2 record.

Temple is coming off a disappointing loss to Miami (FL) in their previous game, where they were outmatched and fell 41-7. Their rushing game struggled, gaining only 11 yards compared to Miami’s 323 rushing yards. On the other hand, Tulsa secured a victory over Northern Illinois with a score of 22-14. Although there were no standout performances, both Anthony Watkins and Tahj Gary managed to score for Tulsa.

In their last matchup in October last year, Temple fell to Tulsa with a final score of 27-16. The Owls will be looking to avenge that loss this time around. However, according to the latest college football odds, Tulsa is favored 4 points. The over/under for the game is set at 54.5 points.

It will be interesting to see if Temple can bounce back from their recent loss and challenge Tulsa on their home turf. Both teams have had their fair share of wins and losses in their previous encounters, with each team claiming two victories in the last four games.

