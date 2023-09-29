UAB Blazers @ Tulane Green Wave: Game Preview and Odds

The UAB Blazers will be facing a tough challenge when they go up against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday at Benson Field in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Blazers currently find themselves at a 1-3 record, while Tulane sits comfortably at 3-1.

UAB is coming into this game on a three-game losing streak, with their latest defeat being a 49-21 loss to Georgia. On the other hand, Tulane is riding high after a dominant 36-7 victory over Nicholls State. With both teams looking to make a statement, this game promises to be an exciting clash.

The odds are not in favor of UAB, as they are facing a significant 21.5-point disadvantage in the spread. Despite this, the Blazers will be determined to prove the experts wrong and come out with a win. Both teams have shown their offensive prowess throughout the season, with UAB averaging 28 points per game and Tulane averaging 28.5.

The history between these two teams also favors UAB, as they have won both of their previous matchups against Tulane in the past five years. In 2021, UAB emerged victorious with a 28-21 scoreline, and in 2018, they secured a 31-24 win.

Fans can expect a high-scoring affair when these two teams take the field. It will be interesting to see how their clash unfolds and if UAB can defy the odds. Be sure to check back after the game for expert analysis and other college football content.

Odds: Tulane is a 21.5-point favorite against UAB, with the over/under set at 58.5 points.

