Triptii Dimri Gains Social Media Stardom with Viral Video

Triptii Dimri, who recently grabbed attention for her stellar performance in the film “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is now making waves on social media. An old video of the actress has gone viral, showcasing her talent in Kartik Aaryan’s famous monologue from “Pyaar Ka Punchnama.”

Although Triptii began her acting career with Imtiaz Ali’s “Laila Majnu” and garnered recognition for her roles in Anushka Sharma-produced films like “Bulbul” and “Qala,” it was her standout performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal” that truly catapulted her into stardom.

Directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor. The film tells the story of Ranvijay, the son of a business magnate in Delhi, who seeks revenge after an assassination attempt on his father.

Triptii’s talent and on-screen presence have earned her a significant fan following on social media, where her latest viral video has garnered much attention. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in “Animal” has only added to her popularity among audiences.

Furthermore, Triptii’s next project will see her paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in a yet-to-be-titled film. The romantic song shoot in Croatia for this upcoming movie has already created a buzz online. Joining them in the film is Ammy Virk, and it is being produced Karan Johar’s renowned Dharma Productions.

As Triptii continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, her social media stardom is sure to skyrocket. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her upcoming projects and witness her growth as a versatile actor.

