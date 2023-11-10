Blink-182’s Travis Barker Finds Musical Inspiration in His Newborn’s Heartbeat

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of the band Blink-182, has discovered a unique source of musical inspiration – his newborn baby’s heartbeat. In a heartwarming video posted on TikTok, Barker can be seen practicing his drumming skills to the rhythmic sound of his baby’s heartbeat.

Sitting in what appears to be a hospital room or doctor’s office, Barker beats a drum pad with rapid precision, mirroring the tempo of his child’s heartbeat. The clip is accompanied the caption, “Practicing to my baby’s heartbeat,” showcasing Barker’s deep connection with his newborn.

This joyful moment comes shortly after Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed their first child together. The couple’s baby boy joins Kardashian’s three older children from her previous relationship with reality TV personality Scott Disick. Barker also has two older children from a previous marriage.

Before the arrival of their baby boy, Barker made an appearance on the One Life One Chance podcast, where he revealed the unique name they had chosen for their son – Rocky Thirteen Barker. With a touch of humor, Barker expressed his anticipation, joking that the child would be born already displaying impressive physical abilities.

Coinciding with the birth of his son, Barker achieved remarkable success on the Billboard charts. Blink-182’s latest album, “One More Time,” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying the band’s position as pop-punk icons. Notably, this accomplishment means they have now achieved a number one album in each decade of the 2000s.

Travis Barker’s video on TikTok showcases the powerful bond between a musician and his newborn child. Through the rhythm of his baby’s heartbeat, Barker finds inspiration and creates a musical connection that transcends words. It is a testament to the beautiful and unexpected ways in which art and life intertwine.

FAQs:

1. What is the name of Travis Barker’s newborn baby?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian named their newborn son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

2. How many children does Travis Barker have?

Travis Barker has five children in total – two from a previous marriage and three with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

3. What is the latest album Blink-182?

Blink-182’s latest album is called “One More Time” and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

4. How many number one albums has Blink-182 achieved?

With the success of “One More Time,” Blink-182 has achieved a number one album in each decade of the 2000s.