Mumbai-Pune Expressway Faces Traffic Woes During Festive Season

Amidst the joyful festivities and holiday getaways, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is encountering its annual challenge of heavy traffic and congestion, particularly at toll booths. Commuters have taken to social media platforms to express their frustration. One individual highlighted the frequent occurrences of car breakdowns on the expressway, while others criticized the mismanagement of traffic.

As the holiday season approaches, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a crucial link between two major cities and a gateway to popular vacation destinations like Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, is experiencing a surge in congestion. Commuters are expressing their dissatisfaction with long travel times and frequent traffic jams, leading to investigations into the effectiveness of the expressway during peak hours.

In response to the anticipated traffic congestion during the consecutive Christmas holidays, the administration has issued a travel advisory. Additional Director General (Traffic) Ravinder Kumar Singal has requested heavy vehicle owners and drivers, through their respective associations, to avoid using the expressway between 6am and 12 noon from Saturday to Monday. Singal explained that the ghat section of the expressway is expected to see a significant influx of cars during the upcoming holidays, resulting in potential traffic buildup.

To prevent traffic congestion in the ghat areas, Singal has recommended the temporary halt of heavy vehicles before these sections. He emphasized the need for heavy vehicle owners and drivers to comply with the advisory, as it would not only ensure a safer and smoother commute but also save time and fuel for all travelers.

The advisory aims to promote a more manageable traffic flow during the festive period, ensuring safer and more convenient journeys for all commuters and avoiding potential gridlocks on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.