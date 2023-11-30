TikTok Creator Takes In-Flight Braaiing to New Heights

When it comes to travel, most people are satisfied with the standard in-flight meals. But one South African content creator has taken her love for food to new heights – literally.

In a recent TikTok video that has gone viral, @keepitmovingdadewethu, known for her motivational content, showcased her unique in-flight dining experience. Instead of settling for a mundane airplane meal, she unpacked her 5-litre lunch box filled with mouth-watering braaied meat and wors (a type of South African sausage) on a FlySafair flight.

Seated next to her was none other than Betusile kaNoah, the 2023 winner for Song of the Year at the Metro Music Awards. Together, they savored the flavors of Lefty’s Butchery, a renowned establishment.

As the video made its rounds on social media, viewers were both amused and intrigued the concept of indulging in barbecued meat while soaring above the clouds. One TikTok user even jokingly expressed the desire to find a Xhosa or Zulu partner because “inyama idliwa lapho straight” – translating to “meat is cooked right there!”

While some passengers nearby indulged in their regular snacks, @keepitmovingdadewethu and her companion truly elevated their gastronomic experience. The video garnered a flood of comments from amazed viewers who marveled at their ingenuity. The lunch box itself became a topic of discussion, with one user playfully remarking, “lunch box.”

This unconventional approach to in-flight dining highlights the unique ways in which individuals bring their personal tastes and traditions into different environments, even at 35,000 feet. So the next time you find yourself on a long-haul flight, perhaps it’s worth considering adding a touch of your favorite flavors to make the journey even more memorable.

FAQs: 1. Is it allowed to bring your own food on a flight?

Yes, most airlines allow passengers to bring their own food on board, as long as it complies with certain restrictions. It’s always a good idea to check with the specific airline for their policies regarding outside food.

2. What is braaied meat?

Braaied meat, often referred to as a “braai,” is a popular South African barbecue method where meat, typically marinated and seasoned, is cooked over an open flame or hot coals. It is known for its distinct smoky flavor.

3. What are wors?

Wors is a traditional South African sausage made from seasoned minced meat, usually beef or lamb. It is a popular accompaniment to braaied meat and is often enjoyed in sandwiches or as part of a meal.

4. What are the Metro Music Awards?

The Metro Music Awards is an annual South African music awards ceremony that recognizes outstanding achievements in the local music industry. It honors artists across various genres and categories, including Song of the Year.