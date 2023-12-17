Tesla Cybertruck Outperforms Rivian R1T and Hummer EV in Epic Drag Race

Summary: In a thrilling showdown, the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV went head-to-head in a drag race to determine the fastest electric pickup truck on the market. Despite fierce competition, the Cybertruck emerged as the clear winner, showcasing its superior performance and groundbreaking features.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been highly anticipated since its announcement, promising to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market. Last week, the Cybertruck finally made its debut after a two-year delay. Designed to challenge the status quo, Elon Musk envisioned an electric truck that combined the utility of a pickup with the speed of a sports car.

With three motors generating a staggering 845 combined horsepower and 10,296 lb-ft of torque, the highest-trim “Cyberbeast” of the Cybertruck lineup proved its power. It accelerated from 0-60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, outshining its rivals.

The Rivian R1T, the first electric pickup to hit the US market, prides itself on being the ultimate adventure vehicle. Its impressive capabilities include 14.9 inches of ground clearance, the ability to traverse through 3 feet of water, and rock crawling on a 100% grade. The Quad Motor R1T with the Large Battery Pack provides 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque, delivering outstanding performance.

Similarly, the GMC Hummer EV is a “supertruck” renowned for its tremendous power, boasting up to 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and features like “Crabwalk.” The Hummer EV’s electric powertrain allows it to achieve a 0-60 mph acceleration in approximately 3 seconds.

However, when the three contenders lined up for the drag race, the Cybertruck emerged as the victor, leaving both the Rivian R1T and the Hummer EV behind. Despite being longer and wider than the Cybertruck, the R1T proved slower, finishing the quarter-mile race in 11.7 seconds at 110 mph. The Hummer EV, weighing over 9,000 lbs, also fell short, completing the race in 11.9 seconds at 106 mph.

According to Hagerty, the Cybertruck’s triumph makes it the fastest truck ever, surpassing both electric and gas-powered vehicles in terms of acceleration. Not only does it dominate the 0-60 mph segment, but it also holds the record for the quickest quarter-mile time.

While the Cybertruck excels in speed, the EPA data suggests that the Rivian R1T is more efficient. The R1T boasts remarkable energy efficiency, demonstrating that electric trucks can deliver both performance and sustainability.

In conclusion, the Tesla Cybertruck’s dominance in the drag race solidifies its position as a game-changer in the EV industry. With exceptional speed and groundbreaking features, the Cybertruck paves the way for a new era of electric pickup trucks.