The Super Models: A Look Back at the Iconic Careers of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington

The highly anticipated documentary, The Super Models, will premiere tonight on AppleTV+. The film brings together four of the most influential supermodels of the ’80s: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

In this special, the supermodels reflect on their iconic careers and discuss how they have shaped the fashion industry. They provide insights into the challenges they faced, the impact they had on society, and the legacies they have left behind.

The Super Models offers a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the lives behind the glamorous facade. Viewers will get an intimate look into the personal experiences and stories of these inspirational women, shedding light on their journey towards success and the obstacles they overcame along the way.

For those interested in watching The Super Models, it is available for free with a trial of AppleTV+. If you’ve already exhausted your free trial or don’t have one, you can still access the documentary subscribing to AppleTV+ for only $6.99/month. With the flexibility to cancel anytime, this is a great opportunity to delve into the lives of these iconic supermodels.

Don’t miss out on this incredible documentary that not only celebrates the achievements of these trailblazing fashion icons, but also provides a glimpse into the evolution of the fashion industry and its impact on society.

Sources:

– AppleTV+: [source]

– Philo: [source]

– DAZN: [source]

– ESPN+: [source]

– Paramount Plus: [source]