The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards: A Night of Country Excellence

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards, one of the most highly anticipated country television events of the year, will premiere tonight on NBC at 8/7c. The star-studded award show will feature performances renowned artists such as Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith, and more, promising an unforgettable evening for country music enthusiasts.

Country group Little Big Town has been chosen as the host for this year’s awards, adding their unique charm and charisma to the event. The awards will honor talented artists in various categories, including “The People’s Artist of 2023,” “The Male Artist of 2023,” “The Female Artist of 2023,” “The Group/Duo of 2023,” “The New Artist of 2023,” and “The Social Country Star of 2023.”

Nominees in these categories include country music icons such as Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and many others. The competition is fierce, highlighting the exceptional talent and diversity within the genre.

For those without cable, there are alternative ways to watch The People’s Choice Country Awards for free. Viewers can avail themselves of a trial period of streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV Stream to catch the live broadcast. Additionally, Peacock offers the opportunity to watch the show the day after it airs.

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards promises to be a night filled with exceptional performances, well-deserved recognition, and celebrating the best of country music. So, tune in tonight to witness the magic unfold and join the country music community in honoring their beloved artists.

