Where to Watch the Meta Connect 2023 Keynote Livestream

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is hosting its annual company-wide event called Meta Connect. The highlight of this event is the keynote livestream where CEO Mark Zuckerberg will share updates on new products and software developments. One of the key announcements will be the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset. If you’re interested in tuning into the Meta Connect 2023 keynote, here’s what you need to know.

The Meta Connect 2023 keynote livestream will take place on September 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. You can watch the livestream on the Meta Facebook page. The opening keynote is expected to run for approximately an hour and a half, according to the event schedule.

During the keynote, Mark Zuckerberg will discuss everything new at Meta. One of the highlights will be the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset. This headset was previously unveiled earlier this year and is set to be released in the fall. It is anticipated that an official release date for the Quest 3 will be announced during the livestream.

If you are unable to watch the Meta Connect 2023 keynote live, you can still catch up on all the announcements visiting the Meta topic page, where you will find articles summarizing the event.

Stay tuned for exciting updates from Meta during the Meta Connect 2023 keynote livestream!

Sources:

– Meta Connect 2023 Keynote Livestream

– Meta topic page

Definitions:

– Meta: Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is a technology company that focuses on developing virtual reality, augmented reality, and other related technologies.

– Livestream: A live broadcast of an event over the internet in real-time.

– Keynote: The opening speech or presentation at a conference or event, typically delivered a high-profile individual or company executive.