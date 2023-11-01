The Beatles Release Long-Awaited Track ‘Now and Then’

The iconic British rock band, The Beatles, have officially released a previously unfinished track titled ‘Now and Then’. This long-awaited song is a result of a fortunate turn of events and the collaboration of all four members, even after the passing of John Lennon.

‘Now and Then’ was initially intended for the ‘Anthology 3′ album in 1995 but was never completed until now. The audio technology developed Peter Jackson and his team for The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ documentary played a crucial role in bringing the song to life. This cutting-edge software allowed for the separation of John Lennon’s vocals from his piano part, making it possible for the remaining Beatles to work on the original recording.

The track holds deep sentimental value for the band members. Paul McCartney shared his initial difficulty in working on ‘Now and Then’ due to John Lennon’s absence. It took nearly 25 years for the right moment to come along, allowing them to revisit the unfinished song and give it the attention it deserved.

‘Now and Then’ will be featured on the upcoming expanded edition of ‘The Beatles: 1967-1970’. However, it is interesting to note that the band did not take this opportunity to remix their other post-Beatles songs, ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’, to match modern-day technology. Surprisingly, these two tracks were not included in the reissue of the ‘Blue’ album.

Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of the expanded editions of the Red and Blue albums, ‘1962-1966’ and ‘1967-1970’, on November 10, 2023. These albums will transport listeners back to the iconic era of The Beatles and showcase their timeless music in a fresh and revitalized form.

