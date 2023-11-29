The Annual TikTok Awards: Celebrating the Best of TikTok in 2023

From viral dance challenges to hilarious skits, TikTok has taken the internet storm in 2023, introducing countless trends that have captivated users around the world. To honor the creativity and talent of its creators, TikTok is set to host the Annual TikTok Awards, an exciting event that will highlight the most exceptional content on the platform.

With ten different awards up for grabs, the Annual TikTok Awards in Sydney this December promises to be a night of celebration and recognition. From Video of the Year to TikTok for Good, these awards will acknowledge creators who have made an impact in their respective categories. Notably, the Sport Creator of the Year award recognizes the ingenious mind behind the Matilda’s World Cup social presence – a must-watch for soccer enthusiasts.

The prestigious Creator of the Year award is undoubtedly the highlight of the event. The nominees include Andy Hearnden, known for his mouthwatering home-cooked dishes and popular catchphrase, “hey babe, what do you want for dinner?”; Angelo Marasigan, who has impressed with his voiceover skills and knack for Kardashian skits; Indy Clinton, whose heartwarming family videos have captivated TikTok’s audience; Tom Forrest, an Australian dad showcasing the best of bush life; and Sophia Begg, a fashion and lifestyle influencer who keeps us in the loop of the latest trends.

The Annual TikTok Awards ceremony will be live-streamed on TikTok at 7pm on Thursday, December 7. Don’t worry if you miss it, as you can catch the show on Binge starting from Sunday, December 10. To determine the winners, TikTok puts the power in the hands of its users. Voting is open until Tuesday, December 1, so make sure to visit the TikTok voting hub and show your support for your favorite creators.

