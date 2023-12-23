Celebrities Embrace the Festive Season on TikTok

The holiday season is here, and with it comes a joyous spirit that has taken over TikTok. As we bid farewell to 2023, celebrities have been letting loose and sharing their lighthearted and entertaining moments on the popular social media platform. From festive decorations to hilarious videos, here are some of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Paris Hilton: In a playful video, Paris Hilton catches her son Phoenix “riding dirty,” showcasing their fun and silly bond.

2. Maluma: Maluma takes a break from his busy schedule to ride a talented horse in his pajamas, reminding us that even celebrities enjoy simple pleasures.

3. Sofia Richie: Sofia Richie shares a hilarious video of her husband Elliot Grainge “trying to fit in” at their friends’ wedding, proving that love is filled with laughter.

4. Cameron Diaz: Sharing her culinary skills, Cameron Diaz shares her mushroom crostini recipe, highlighting her passion for cooking.

5. Drew Barrymore: Drew Barrymore reveals her adorable morning companion, showing us that celebrities also have cherished furry friends.

6. Kylie Jenner: Embracing the fun side of technology, Kylie Jenner uses a hilarious and slightly terrifying Justin Bieber face filter while getting her hair done.

7. Rosalia: Curious about the future, Rosalia asks what 2024 has in store for her and receives a scary answer, adding an element of mystery to her TikTok content.

8. Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian fills up an entire fixture with hot cocoa for her kids as part of the elf on a shelf tradition, displaying her dedication to creating magical moments for her family.

9. Will Smith: Will Smith proves his sense of humor and willingness to laugh at himself using an incredible template for a funny video.

10. Tia Mowry: Tia Mowry showcases her Christmas decorations and dance moves, bringing a festive and energetic vibe to her TikTok feed.

The holidays hold a special place in our hearts, evoking feelings of warmth, joy, and togetherness. Celebrities, like all of us, embrace this magical time of year, creating memories and sharing moments of laughter and love. So, as we enjoy the holiday season, let’s also take inspiration from these celebrities and find joy in the simple pleasures that make this time of year truly special.