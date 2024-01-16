Celebrities Share Their Funny TikToks to Brighten Up Your Weekend

Summary:

Welcome to the weekend! It’s time to unwind and have some fun, and what better way to do that than checking out the hilarious TikToks made your favorite celebrities? From Dua Lipa’s Golden Globe mishap to Snoop Dogg’s fitness routine, these entertaining videos are sure to put a smile on your face.

Dua Lipa’s Black Gown Mishap Steals the Show at the Golden Globes

Dua Lipa, the popular singer-songwriter, had a comical moment at the Golden Globes when she attempted to sit down in her black skintight Schiaparelli gown. Despite her glamorous appearance, she struggled to maneuver comfortably, much to the amusement of the audience.

Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional While Watching “The Wedding Singer”

In a heartwarming moment, Drew Barrymore was captured on TikTok as she watched “The Wedding Singer” and broke down in tears. Expressing her love for co-star Adam Sandler, Barrymore’s emotional reaction gave fans a glimpse into the strong bond they share.

Snoop Dogg Promotes Fitness and Wellness in Hilarious TikTok

Snoop Dogg, the legendary rapper, took to TikTok to share his fitness routine and advocate for a healthier lifestyle. In his signature laid-back style, he delivered a humorous yet motivating message, reminding everyone that health is an essential aspect of overall wellness.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Her Life Journey

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the subject of the widely-discussed true crime story, shared a personal TikTok video that offered insight into her life’s evolution. Sharing snippets from different stages, she provided a glimpse into the remarkable transformation she has experienced.

Rosalia Demonstrates Her Unique Style with Tooth Gems

Rosalia, the talented Spanish singer, showcased her individuality and love for fashion flaunting her tooth gems on TikTok. Through her creative and playful videos, she proved that she not only has a passion for music but also possesses skills on the soccer field.

Paris Hilton Empowers Others to Leave Toxic Relationships

Paris Hilton, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, responded to concerns about her well-being and encouraged her friends to move on from toxic ex-partners. In a heartwarming TikTok video, Hilton and her son Phoenix reminded everyone of the importance of prioritizing self-love and healthy relationships.

Becky G Pays Tribute to Her Mom and Independence

In a nostalgic TikTok video, Becky G shared a heartwarming memory of her mom while doing laundry. She expressed gratitude for her mother’s support and highlighted how her upbringing helped her become an independent and strong woman.

Kali Uchis Flaunts Her Baby Bump and Reflects on Life’s Meaning

Kali Uchis, the talented singer-songwriter, delighted her fans showcasing her adorable baby bump on TikTok. In a reflective moment, she emphasized the importance of cherishing the things that truly matter in life.

Jennifer Lopez Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her New Song

Jennifer Lopez provided a sneak peek into the making of her latest song, “Can’t Get Enough,” in an exclusive TikTok video. She also shared her decision to collaborate with producer Hit-Boy, giving fans an intimate glimpse into her creative process.

Jessica Biel’s Humorous Photo Sparks Justin Timberlake Jokes

Jessica Biel shared a playful TikTok video of herself posing in front of a dumpster, which triggered a wave of comedic comments referencing her husband, Justin Timberlake. Fans couldn’t resist the opportunity to make light-hearted jokes about the famous couple.

Whether you’re in need of a good laugh or simply looking to brighten up your weekend, these celebrity TikToks are guaranteed to bring joy and entertainment. Make sure to follow your favorite stars on TikTok to stay up-to-date with their hilarious antics and charming moments.