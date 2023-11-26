New Article: 10 Most Memorable Celebrity TikTok Moments You Need to See

If you’re a TikTok enthusiast, you know how addictive watching celebrity videos can be. This past week has been no exception, with some of our favorite stars taking to the platform to showcase their talents, share glimpses into their lives, and provide us with entertaining content. Here are the 10 most memorable celebrity TikTok moments that you absolutely need to see:

1. Jason Mamoa debuts a new haircut that has fans swooning. With over 16 million views, it’s safe to say that people can’t get enough of his new look.

2. Lele Pons makes a triumphant return to Dancing with the Stars dressed to impress for Taylor Swift night. After her elimination on Music Video Night, Pons is back and ready to take the stage storm.

3. Megan Thee Stallion gets everyone excited for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. The rapper’s energy and charisma shine through as she fills us with anticipation for this global event.

4. Hailey Bieber takes us back in time as she recreates the makeup look she wore when she played the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker at the age of 16. It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane for both her and her fans.

5. Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, team up to show off their impressive dance skills in matching all-white Thanksgiving outfits. Their chemistry and talent make for a captivating performance.

6. Christina Aguilera gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her show in Australia, showcasing her vocal prowess during sound check. Her dedication to her craft is awe-inspiring.

7. Lance Bass and Jason Mamoa prove that friendship knows no boundaries as they provide a cheeky voice-over that has us in stitches. Their humor and camaraderie shine through in this hilarious clip.

8. Jennifer Lopez and her best friend Loren Ridinger deliver an impressive choreographed dance performance while wearing cozy pajamas. Their synchronicity and dance moves are nothing short of mesmerizing.

9. Jimmy Fallon wastes no time getting into the Christmas spirit covering his home in festive lights. His enthusiasm and love for the holiday season are infectious.

10. Reese Witherspoon receives valuable Thanksgiving advice from her mom, leaving us with heartwarming and insightful wisdom. It’s a reminder of the importance of family and gratitude.

These 10 celebrity TikTok moments have provided us with laughter, inspiration, and a closer look into the lives of our favorite stars. They remind us of the power of creativity and the joy that can be found in sharing moments with others, even in the digital world. So sit back, relax, and enjoy these unforgettable moments from our beloved celebrities.

FAQ

Q: How can I find these celebrity TikTok videos?

A: You can search for the celebrities’ usernames on the TikTok app to find their official accounts and browse through their videos.

Q: Can I re-share these celebrity TikTok videos on other social media platforms?

A: It is generally allowed to share TikTok videos on other platforms as long as you give credit to the original creator. However, it’s always a good idea to check TikTok’s guidelines and copyright policies.

Q: Are these celebrity TikTok videos suitable for all ages?

A: While TikTok does have an age restriction of 13 years and older, the content of individual videos can vary. Some celebrity TikTok videos may contain adult language or themes, so it’s always recommended to review the content before sharing or watching with younger audiences.