Celebrities Ring in the New Year with Epic TikToks

Summary: As 2023 comes to a close, celebrities have been lighting up TikTok with their entertaining and creative videos. From shower-eating revelations to chaotic ocean car rides, these stars have kept their fans thoroughly entertained. Let’s take a look at the top 10 celebrity TikToks of the week!

1. Jessica Biel: While surprising fans with her unique habit, Jessica Biel confesses her love for eating and drinking in the shower, which has left viewers amused and intrigued.

2. Kylie Jenner: The Kardashian-Jenner family gets in on the TikTok action as they share an adorable video from their annual Christmas Eve party. However, Kim Kardashian appears to be missing from the festivities, making fans wonder where she might be.

3. Camila Cabello: In a thrilling video, Camila Cabello takes her TikTok followers on a wild ride as she cruises along in a car through the ocean. It’s a sight that has left her fans amazed and wanting more.

4. Amanda Bynes: Amanda Bynes showcases her holiday spirit sharing the funny results of her DIY hair dye experiment. Additionally, she wishes her fans a Merry Christmas, spreading joy and laughter.

5. Paris Hilton: Paris Hilton takes her adorable pet, Phoenix, on his first trip to Disneyland. The heartwarming video captures their memorable moments and showcases the happiness that both Paris and Phoenix experienced during their visit.

6. Becky G: Reflecting on the past year, Becky G expresses her gratitude for the highs and lows, the love and hate, and the challenges that she has overcome. She promises to come into the new year with even more determination.

7. Will Smith: Will Smith takes on an adventurous quest as he searches for Santa Claus at the North Pole. His humor and enthusiastic spirit bring joy to audiences as they join him on this magical journey.

8. Mariah Carey: Mariah Carey showcases her comedic side with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott. The trio brings laughter and lightheartedness to their TikTok video, leaving fans with a smile on their faces.

9. Demi Lovato: Demi Lovato takes a trip down memory lane as they share amazing and meaningful moments from the past year. Their TikTok video reminds us all to cherish the good times and appreciate personal growth.

10. Kerry Washington: Kerry Washington’s dad adds a touch of humor to the holiday season sharing a hilarious joke for Christmas. It serves as a reminder to find joy in the little things and share laughter with loved ones.

As 2023 comes to an end, these celebrity TikToks have provided a source of entertainment and joy for fans worldwide. While the year may have been filled with ups and downs, these stars have given us something to smile about. Stay tuned for more exciting and fun-filled moments from your favorite celebrities in the year ahead!