Celebrities Take TikTok Storm with Hilarious and Entertaining Content

Summary: As we enter 2024, celebrities continue to bring laughter and entertainment to TikTok with their amusing videos. From Jessica Biel’s silly moments to Serena Williams’ funny memory, these stars are keeping us entertained.

The world of TikTok has become a playground for celebrities to showcase their creativity and humor. In 2023, we witnessed our favorite stars creating hilarious and entertaining content, and it seems like 2024 will be no different. Here are some of the best celebrity TikToks of the week that are sure to tickle your funny bone:

1. Jessica Biel: Offering a glimpse into her silly side, Jessica Biel shares hilarious moments that reveal her true personality.

2. Serena Williams: After receiving the FDA fashion icon award, Serena Williams shares an exhausting yet funny memory involving her newborn.

3. Gypsy Rose Blanchard: For her Lifetime press day, Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes us through her very first “get ready with me” routine.

4. Heidi Klum: Showing off her yodeling skills, Heidi Klum teams up with Hans the accordion player for a unique and entertaining performance.

5. Kerry Washington: With the perfect mantra for 2024, Kerry Washington shares a TikTok that serves as a meditation guide.

6. Paris Hilton: Reflecting on fond memories, Paris Hilton accompanies them with Miley Cyrus’ hit song “Used to be Young.”

7. Jennifer Lopez: Using a hilarious voiceover, Jennifer Lopez playfully warns her fans to brace themselves for an onslaught of content as she gears up to release her new album “This is me… Now.”

8. Becky G: Becoming emotional on her sister Stephanie’s 21st birthday, Becky G expresses her love and admiration for her sibling.

9. Ilana Glazer: Embracing self-care, Ilana Glazer demonstrates her skincare routine applying a clay mask and dunking her head in ice.

10. Jessica Alba: Jumpstarting 2024 with a good sweat, Jessica Alba shares a TikTok capturing her workout session.

As we stay connected to our favorite celebrities, it’s always exciting to see their playful and relatable sides on TikTok. Whether it’s sharing funny moments or offering glimpses into their daily routines, these stars keep us entertained and craving for more.