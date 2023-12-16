2023: A Year of Memorable Celebrity Moments on TikTok

In a year overflowing with captivating celebrity content on TikTok, it’s time to look back at the top 10 videos that captured our hearts and entertained us. From laughter-inducing challenges to heartwarming displays of affection, these TikToks amassed millions of views and likes, making them the best of the entire year.

1. Lele Pons: The humorous Lele Pons took the internet storm with her memorable ‘chancla challenge’ featuring her mom. This video had everyone in stitches.

2. Camila Cabello: Although it may not have received the attention it deserved, Camila Cabello’s video showcased her incredible dancing skills as she grooved through a Publix supermarket.

3. Kylie Jenner: Kylie teamed up with Rosalia at Paris Fashion Week, causing a major internet buzz. This TikTok garnered over 10.8 million likes and 61 million views.

4. Selena Gomez: Known for her single girl TikToks, Selena Gomez wowed audiences before her relationship with Benny Blanco. This video received over 15.7 million likes and a staggering 167.8 million views.

5. Kim and North: The ever-stylish Kim Kardashian surprised her fans with a hilarious video featuring her ‘British chav makeover.’ This snippet of her goofy side garnered over 64 million views and 7 million likes.

6. Julia Fox: Julia Fox allowed fans an unfiltered tour of her apartment that left everyone bewildered. The excitement it generated cemented its place as one of the best TikToks of the year.

7. Ryan Reynolds: The charismatic Ryan Reynolds revealed his love for K-Pop as he worked out, sending fans into a frenzy.

8. Khloé Kardashian: Khloé and Kris Jenner recreated the iconic “You’re doing amazing sweetie” moment from Kim’s Playboy shoot, delivering a hilarious video that had everyone in stitches.

9. Nick Jonas: Nick Jonas expressing his adoration for his wife Priyanka Chopra never gets old and always warms our hearts.

10. Jennifer Lopez: In a quick 6-second TikTok, Jennifer Lopez captioned a video “Daddy appreciation post,” leaving fans speechless with its sheer cuteness.

The year 2023 on TikTok has been one for the books, filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable celebrity moments. These top 10 TikToks encapsulate the entertainment that defined the year.