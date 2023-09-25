A TikTok Teacher Uses a Morgan Wallen Song to Help Students Learn Math

A third-grade teacher on TikTok is using innovative methods to make math fun and engaging for her students. Educator Faith McPeek, who goes the handle @mcpeek_teaches on TikTok, has gained popularity with a video in which she teaches her students how to count nines using Morgan Wallen’s song “Last Night.”

Using mnemonic devices like songs and rhymes to aid in memorization is a well-known technique. According to PsychCentral, these tools tap into how the brain naturally stores information, making it easier to learn. McPeek’s use of a popular song to teach a potentially challenging topic is a perfect example of this approach.

In the video, McPeek and her students sing along to the modified lyrics of “Last Night,” counting nines: 9, 18, 27, 36, and 45. The students then continue reciting the numbers as the song progresses. The catchy tune and engaging lesson have captured the attention of millions of viewers on TikTok.

Comments on the video reflect the success of McPeek’s teaching method. Many viewers express surprise at their own newfound ability to count nines, while others commend McPeek for her creativity. Some even suggest that Morgan Wallen himself should see the video.

McPeek’s unique approach to teaching math not only benefits her students but also resonates with adult viewers. The clever use of a popular song has made counting nines memorable and enjoyable, proving that learning can be fun when presented in an engaging and relatable manner.

