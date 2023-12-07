9-Year-Old Fan Impersonates Rocky Balboa in Iconic Scene, Meets Sylvester Stallone

Summary:

In a heartwarming encounter, 9-year-old Ro Knight from Alabama reenacted one of Rocky Balboa’s most iconic scenes while meeting Sylvester Stallone. The meeting took place during the first-ever “Rocky Day” celebration in Philadelphia. Wearing Balboa’s tiger jacket, Knight approached Stallone in front of the famous Rocky statue and delivered a passionate speech from the movie “Rocky Balboa.” The crowd cheered as Knight and Stallone shouted the famous line, “That’s how winning is done!” in unison. Knight, an aspiring actor and wrestler, had been a fan of the Rocky movies since he was a toddler and had memorized Stallone’s lines to prepare himself for the performance. Stallone was impressed Knight’s dedication and shared a video of the interaction on social media, describing him as a “real-life Rocky.” This wasn’t the first time Stallone had seen Knight’s reenactment, as he had previously shared a video of Knight delivering the same speech on Instagram. Knight has also met Hulk Hogan, who encouraged his family to start a social media account. Knight hopes to continue pursuing his passion for acting and filming, and even expressed his desire to be part of the next “Creed” movie, leaving the decision of which role to play in the hands of Stallone. Overall, the encounter between Knight and Stallone was a memorable moment that showcased the impact and enduring legacy of the Rocky franchise.