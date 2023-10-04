New South Korean Romantic Drama ‘Doona!’ Coming to Netflix

New South Korean Romantic Drama ‘Doona!’ Coming to Netflix

Netflix News
Cheryl King

Netflix has released a trailer for its newest series, “Doona!”, a South Korean romantic drama starring actress and K-pop star Suzy. The show, directed Lee Jung-hyo of “Crash Landing On You” fame, is based on the popular Korean webtoon “The Girl Downstairs.”

The story revolves around Won-jun, a college student played Yang Se-jong, who finds himself falling in love with his classmate Doo-na, portrayed Suzy. However, what makes their relationship unique is that Doo-na is a beautiful former K-pop idol.

The official description of the show reads, “A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament – he’s living with a beautiful former K-pop idol.”

The highly-anticipated series is set to premiere on October 20th exclusively on Netflix. Suzy, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Miss A, and Yang Se-jong, known for his role in the popular K-drama “Temperature of Love,” bring their talent and charisma to this romantic drama.

Fans of K-dramas and romance enthusiasts alike can look forward to the release of “Doona!” as Netflix continues to expand its international offerings with compelling content from around the world.

Sources:
– “Doona!” Trailer: Netflix
– “Doona!” Official Description: Netflix

Cheryl King

Related Posts

An Inside Look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship on Netflix’s “The Crown”

An Inside Look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship on Netflix’s “The Crown”

Betty Davis
The Quest 3: Unlocking New XR Capabilities with Spatial Data

The Quest 3: Unlocking New XR Capabilities with Spatial Data

Cheryl King
Families of Murdered Men Speak Out in Court

Families of Murdered Men Speak Out in Court

Betty Davis