New South Korean Romantic Drama ‘Doona!’ Coming to Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for its newest series, “Doona!”, a South Korean romantic drama starring actress and K-pop star Suzy. The show, directed Lee Jung-hyo of “Crash Landing On You” fame, is based on the popular Korean webtoon “The Girl Downstairs.”

The story revolves around Won-jun, a college student played Yang Se-jong, who finds himself falling in love with his classmate Doo-na, portrayed Suzy. However, what makes their relationship unique is that Doo-na is a beautiful former K-pop idol.

The official description of the show reads, “A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament – he’s living with a beautiful former K-pop idol.”

The highly-anticipated series is set to premiere on October 20th exclusively on Netflix. Suzy, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Miss A, and Yang Se-jong, known for his role in the popular K-drama “Temperature of Love,” bring their talent and charisma to this romantic drama.

Fans of K-dramas and romance enthusiasts alike can look forward to the release of “Doona!” as Netflix continues to expand its international offerings with compelling content from around the world.

