New Lineup of Legends Unite on Stage at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023

Sheryl Crow captivated the audience at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with an electrifying performance alongside a new lineup of musical legends. Joined on stage Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, and Peter Frampton, Crow took the audience on a journey through her iconic discography.

In a captivating duet, Crow and Rodrigo delivered a powerful rendition of “If It Makes You Happy” from Crow’s self-titled album released in 1996. The chemistry between the two artists was palpable, showcasing the deep admiration and respect they have for each other’s craft.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Crow teamed up with the legendary Stevie Nicks for a breathtaking performance of “Strong Enough.” The combination of Crow’s soulful voice and Nicks’ mesmerizing stage presence created a truly magical moment for the audience.

The crowd erupted with excitement as Peter Frampton joined Nicks and Crow on stage for a captivating rendition of “Every Day is a Winding Road.” The collaboration displayed the incredible talent and versatility of these music icons, leaving the audience yearning for more.

Before taking the stage, Crow was honored Laura Dern as she was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. This recognition was long overdue for Crow, who had been eligible for induction since 2019.

As one of the most esteemed singer-songwriters of her generation, Crow continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide. Her upcoming studio album, titled Evolution, is set to release on March 29. Fans of Crow can look forward to the album’s lead single, “Alarm Clock,” which showcases her evolution as an artist.

In addition to her musical achievements, Crow’s career was recently celebrated in a Showtime documentary. Accompanied a double-album soundtrack, the documentary pays homage to Crow’s hits and features her more recent recordings.

