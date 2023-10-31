Netflix Unveils Opening Credits for Highly Anticipated Anime Series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Netflix has officially ignited excitement amongst fans as it dropped the highly-anticipated opening credits for its upcoming anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Based on the beloved Scott Pilgrim graphic novels Bryan Lee O’Malley and previously brought to life in the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the series promises to be a visual feast for enthusiasts of both anime and the original story.

While the opening credits are short, they offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Scott Pilgrim as they showcase the series’ animated characters. Accompanying this visual treat is the catchy theme song, “Bloom,” performed renowned Japanese rock band Necry Talkie, setting the tone for what is sure to be an exhilarating viewing experience.

What makes Scott Pilgrim Takes Off particularly exciting for fans is the return of the original cast from the film adaptation. Viewers can expect to hear the voices of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, and Ellen Wong, bringing their beloved characters to life once again in this new animated iteration.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been generating buzz since Netflix released a teaser back in August, and later followed up with a full trailer earlier this month. With its release date set for November 17th on Netflix, fans can now mark their calendars and prepare for an adrenaline-fueled adventure alongside Scott Pilgrim.

Get ready to buckle up and soar to new heights as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off promises to be a series that captures the imagination and elevates what fans already love about the Scott Pilgrim universe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Where can I watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?



A: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Is the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series based on the graphic novels or the film adaptation?



A: The new series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. However, it does feature the original cast from the 2010 live-action film adaptation.

Q: When does Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premiere?



A: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on November 17th on Netflix. Make sure to mark your calendars!