Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: A Clash of NFC West Rivals

The Arizona Cardinals will be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in an exciting NFC West battle on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers, with a perfect 3-0 record, will be looking to extend their winning streak in front of their home fans. On the other hand, the Cardinals, sitting at 1-2, will be aiming to bounce back from their recent road losses.

In their last game, the 49ers demonstrated their dominance with a convincing 30-12 victory over the New York Giants. Quarterback Brock Purdy showcased his skills throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team to victory. Running back Christian McCaffrey also had a stellar performance, rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals, on the other hand, secured a 28-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys, thanks to the impressive performances of running back James Conner and quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Both teams have covered the spread in their previous games, making this upcoming matchup an intriguing one. The 49ers are currently favored to win 14 points, but the Cardinals have proven themselves as a strong contender in recent matchups against the 49ers.

One key aspect of this game will be the ground attack, as both teams have been highly effective in the rushing game this season. The 49ers have been averaging 162.7 rushing yards per game, while the Cardinals have averaged 156.3 per game. It will be interesting to see how these two powerhouse rushing offenses face off against each other.

As the matchup unfolds, fans can visit CBS Sports for a comprehensive breakdown of the game, including commentary and other NFL content. With the stakes high in this NFC West rivalry, football enthusiasts won’t want to miss this clash between the Cardinals and the 49ers.

