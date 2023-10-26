Wrexham’s New Kit Sponsor Revealed in an Unforgettable Video

Wrexham Football Club, the highlight of Welsh football, has recently unveiled its latest kit sponsor in a video that left fans buzzing with excitement. The club’s co-owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, spared no creativity, enlisting the help of their ‘It’s Always Sunny’ co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton to make the announcement.

In this visually stunning video, shot in a high-rise office block with picturesque views of Philadelphia, McElhenney takes center stage, proudly revealing the new sponsor. And the honor goes to none other than Four Walls’ The Better Brown, an Irish American Whiskey brand.

The Better Brown holds a special meaning for McElhenney, Howerton, and Day, as it pays tribute to the Irish bar that became synonymous with their hit TV show, ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’. This collaboration not only brings together their passion for football and entertainment but also celebrates their Irish heritage.

While Reynolds and McElhenney have already formed successful partnerships, such as their main shirt sponsor, United Airlines, this season they chose to feature The Better Brown on the sleeves of the Wrexham training kit. In the video, Day and Howerton humorously comment on this slight change, adding to the lighthearted and creative energy surrounding the sponsorship announcement.

The commitment of McElhenney and Reynolds to Wrexham Football Club is unwavering. As the team gears up for a pivotal match against Notts County, the owners’ dedication continues to be a driving force. With the fierce rivalry from last year’s competition still fresh in their minds, the team is ready for all the support they can get.

