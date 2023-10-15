UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Failed TikTok Attempt Leads to Memes

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently hopped on the trends bandwagon attempting to create a transition video on TikTok. However, his video did not go as planned and instead became fodder for memes on the internet.

The original video, which was shared the Conservative Party, showed Sunak unveiling a £20 million government grant for the improvement of Blyth’s high street and investment in crime reduction. In the video, Sunak placed his palm on the camera in an attempt to create a transition, but he reappeared in the same setting and continued his message.

The video quickly went viral and social media users wasted no time in turning it into memes. Many TikTok users commented on Sunak’s failed attempt at a transition, with one user writing, “Rishi Sunak tried to be trendy and do a transition video but failed to realize how they work, so it’s just him slapping the camera.”

Another user questioned Sunak’s digital communications team, stating, “I can only assume Rishi Sunak’s digital communications team hate him. Didn’t even one of them explain to him that this isn’t how/when you use a ‘hand over camera’ transition?”

Despite the internet trolling, Sunak continued with his diplomatic duties and spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. The discussion focused on the standoff related to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in June.

In conclusion, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempt at creating a transition video on TikTok may not have gone as planned, but it certainly provided entertainment for social media users.