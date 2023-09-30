Rajinikanth’s Selfie Video Takes Social Media Storm

A selfie video featuring superstar Rajinikanth has become an internet sensation, captivating social media users around the world. While on vacation in the United States, the actor was seen attempting to record a selfie video.

In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen struggling with the concept of self-recording, innocently asking his driver, “Is the red button on?” It is apparent that this is his first foray into the world of selfie videos.

Rajinikanth, accompanied his daughter Aishwarya, traveled to the US last month for a routine medical check-up. He is expected to return home in the coming weeks.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth recently appeared in the film ‘Jailer’ directed Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie, which also starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah, achieved tremendous success at the global box office, earning a staggering Rs 604.25 crore.

Fans of the superstar can look forward to seeing him in a cameo role in the upcoming sports film ‘Laal Salaam’, directed his daughter Aishwarya.

Rajinikanth’s selfie video has quickly gained global attention, showcasing the love and adoration fans have for the legendary actor. As more and more people share the video on social media platforms, it serves as a reminder of the enduring popularity of Rajinikanth and his ability to captivate audiences across the world.

