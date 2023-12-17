PM Modi Showcases Student’s Poem on Instagram

In a heartwarming moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the talents of a young student on his Instagram handle. During an interaction at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Varanasi, PM Modi was shown an exhibit a child that showcased the process of photosynthesis through green plants. To further explain the process, the child recited a poem, impressing the Prime Minister.

Moved her knowledge of science and her poetic skills, PM Modi took to Instagram to share a video of the child reciting the poem. He captioned the video praising her abilities, stating, “My friend in Varanasi knows her science well and is also a great poet.”

This interaction took place during the Prime Minister’s visit to Varanasi, where he inaugurated several developmental projects, emphasizing the importance of making India a developed country. Speaking at a public meeting after witnessing the exhibition, PM Modi urged the people to make a collective resolve to achieve this goal 2047.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition served as a platform for the Prime Minister to gauge the progress and fulfillment of promises made his government. PM Modi referred to the yatra as his examination, seeking feedback from the people on whether their expectations were met and if they had received the benefits promised.

Overall, PM Modi’s engagement with the student’s exhibit and the subsequent showcasing of her talents on Instagram highlights the appreciation of talent and creativity within the country. It also serves as an inspiration for young students, encouraging them to showcase their skills and gain recognition on platforms like social media.