TWS: PLEDIS Entertainment’s Exciting New Boy Group

PLEDIS Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment agencies in South Korea, is gearing up for the highly-anticipated debut of their new boy group, TWS. Set to make their mark in the music industry, TWS is generating a buzz among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

With the official announcement of their group name, TWS, which stands for “TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US,” PLEDIS Entertainment showcases their commitment to creating a musical journey that will captivate audiences around the clock. This upcoming boy group is particularly significant as it will be the agency’s first since the successful debut of SEVENTEEN in 2015.

The debut of TWS is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024, adding to the excitement surrounding their introduction to the K-pop scene. PLEDIS Entertainment has revealed a dynamic logo motion teaser, providing a glimpse into the visual concept of the group. Fans can also connect with TWS through various social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Weibo, Bilibili, and Douyin, where they can stay updated on the latest news and announcements.

As anticipation continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting TWS’s debut, expecting a unique blend of talent, charisma, and creativity from the members. PLEDIS Entertainment has a reputation for cultivating artists who excel in both music and performance, raising high expectations for the upcoming boy group.

The emergence of TWS represents a new era in PLEDIS Entertainment’s journey, as they strive to create a lasting impact in the ever-evolving world of K-pop. With their debut on the horizon, TWS is poised to make their mark not only in South Korea but also on the global music stage. Get ready, for TWS is set to steal hearts and leave a lasting impression on the industry and fans alike.