North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Game Preview

The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After enjoying two consecutive home games, the Tar Heels will look to continue their impressive offensive performance against Pittsburgh.

In their last game, North Carolina cruised to a 31-13 victory over Minnesota. They have showcased their ability to put points on the board consistently, which will pose a challenge for Pittsburgh. Wide receiver Nate McCollum had a standout performance with 165 receiving yards and one touchdown, while quarterback Drake Maye threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh has struggled this season, culminating in a 17-6 loss to West Virginia in their previous game. The Panthers were particularly ineffective in the passing game, managing only 81 passing yards, their lowest of the season.

Despite their recent struggles, North Carolina enters the game as 7.5-point favorites. Their dominant performance against Pittsburgh in their last matchup, where they won 42-24, gives them confidence heading into the game. However, playing away from home could present some challenges for the Tar Heels.

According to the series history, North Carolina has won five out of their last seven games against Pittsburgh. The most recent meeting between these two teams took place in October 2022, with the Tar Heels securing a convincing 42-24 victory.

Will North Carolina’s potent offense continue to dominate, or will Pittsburgh find a way to pull off an upset on their home turf? Only time will tell as these two teams face off in what promises to be an intriguing matchup.

Sources:

– CBS Sports App

– SportsLine’s advanced computer model

Series History:

– Oct 29, 2022 – North Carolina 42 vs. Pittsburgh 24

– Nov 11, 2021 – Pittsburgh 30 vs. North Carolina 23

– Nov 14, 2019 – Pittsburgh 34 vs. North Carolina 27

– Sep 22, 2018 – North Carolina 38 vs. Pittsburgh 35

– Nov 09, 2017 – North Carolina 34 vs. Pittsburgh 31

– Sep 24, 2016 – North Carolina 37 vs. Pittsburgh 36

– Oct 29, 2015 – North Carolina 26 vs. Pittsburgh 19