Taylor Swift’s “August” TikTok Challenge Takes Over with Penn Badgley and Kevin Bacon

Taylor Swift continues to make waves on TikTok with her song “August” and the challenge it has inspired. The challenge involves users twirling their pets to a cinematic version of the fan-favorite deep cut from Swift’s Grammy-winning album “Folklore.”

Joining in on the fun are actors Penn Badgley and Kevin Bacon, who recently uploaded their own spin on the challenge to Badgley’s TikTok account. In the video, Badgley sprints through a hallway and discovers Bacon, whom he proceeds to spin around. Bacon’s facial expression is a perfect blend of wonder and fright, adding to the hilarity of the moment. The caption for the video reads, “Summer nostalgia w/ @Kevin Bacon.” It is worth noting that the two actors had also recently collaborated on an episode of Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast.

This is not the first time Badgley has shown his admiration for Swift. Last year, he made his TikTok debut with a video featuring Swift’s song “Anti-Hero.” The video received over 11 million views, and Swift herself reacted with excitement, commenting “OMG!!!!🤩.”

As for Bacon, this is his second attempt at the “August” challenge. In a previous video, he teased viewers appearing to twirl a real goat, only to reveal that it was actually a figurine. He made sure to reassure everyone that “no actual goats were harmed in making this video.”

It’s clear that Taylor Swift’s impact extends beyond just her music and concert films. Her songs have become a source of inspiration for TikTok challenges and have even brought together celebrities like Penn Badgley and Kevin Bacon. With such enthusiastic participation, it’s safe to say that the “August” challenge is here to stay.

