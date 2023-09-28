Embrace Me: Penn Badgley and Kevin Bacon Join TikTok’s “August” Pet Spinning Trend

Swifties on TikTok have been captivated the trend of romantically spinning their pets to the tune of Taylor Swift’s song “August.” Recently, actors Penn Badgley and Kevin Bacon put their own spin on the trend with a dramatic video featuring the song.

The TikTok clip, shared Badgley, shows him running through a hallway until he encounters Bacon. The two then proceed to twirl around in a dramatic fashion, with Bacon’s facial expression adding to the theatrics. It appears that the TikTok was recorded during Bacon’s appearance on Badgley’s podcast, Podcrushed.

This isn’t Bacon’s first foray into the “August” TikTok challenge. Last week, he made a video with his pet goats (who often make appearances on his social media) where he comically spins a toy version in a circle while the real goats watch on. Bacon made sure to clarify in the caption that no actual goats were harmed in the making of the video.

Badgley is an avowed Swift fan and even used one of her songs in his debut TikTok. He dressed up as his character Joe from the show “You” and lip-synced the lyrics from Swift’s single “Anti-Hero.” This caught Swift’s attention and she commented on the video with excitement.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in February, Badgley revealed that he had been hesitant to join TikTok until Taylor Swift released her album. He felt that her song “Anti-Hero” was a perfect match for him and his character Joe.

Bacon, while promoting his podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight, expressed his admiration for Swift and revealed that a collaboration with her would be a dream come true. He praised her songwriting and the positive messages she sends to young women.

Sources:

– Source Article: “Embrace Me”

– TikTok trend: “August” Pet Spinning Trend

– Penn Badgley on TikTok and his first-ever video

– Kevin Bacon’s “August” TikTok videos with his pet goats