Paula Abdul Gets Frustrated on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Paula Abdul finds herself in a challenging situation on the latest episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. In an exclusive preview, the singer-dancer can be seen struggling to solve a puzzle during the popular game show.

The frustration is evident as Abdul attempts to figure out the last word in a “Before and After” phrase. Host Pat Sajak questions her decision to try and solve it without knowing the last word. However, Abdul stands her ground, expressing her preference for spinning the wheel instead. With fellow contestant Matt Rogers cheering her on, she takes a chance.

Unfortunately, luck is not on Abdul’s side as she selects a consonant that proves to be of little help. She makes an attempt at guessing the phrase, mumbling some words to herself before trailing off. Suddenly, an agonizing scream of frustration escapes her, leaving viewers with a cold feeling.

Sajak, quick with a quip, remarks that Abdul’s guess was incorrect. The episode also features comedian Lil Rel Howery competing against Abdul and another actor. However, the celebrities are not playing for themselves but rather for various charities close to their hearts.

Abdul is playing to benefit WigsAndWishes.org, an organization that provides wigs to women battling cancer and grants wishes to children fighting the disease. Rogers is competing for Story Pirates Changemakers, which collaborates with comedians and musicians to bring children’s stories and ideas to life. Howery, on the other hand, is playing for the MAAFA Redemption Project, which works with young Black and Brown men in Chicago to provide them with job training, spiritual and character development, and more, to empower them as leaders in their communities.

Viewers can catch Abdul’s attempt to solve the holiday-themed puzzle when the episode airs on December 13th at 9 p.m. on ABC. Episodes are also available for streaming on demand on Hulu the day after they air.