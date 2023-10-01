Pakistan Cricket Team Enjoys Dinner in Hyderabad

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team recently took some time off to enjoy a dinner at a hotel in Hyderabad. After their warm-up match against New Zealand, the players and coaches decided to unwind and have a good meal together. Pakistan Cricket shared a video on social media, showing the team having a great time and even clicking selfies with fans.

This outing came after the team received a warm reception upon arrival at the airport earlier in the week. Many of the Pakistani players were visiting India for the first time and were excited to be there for the upcoming World Cup.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign will begin on October 6 when they face the Netherlands in Hyderabad. They will then take on Sri Lanka on October 10 before heading to Ahmedabad for the highly-anticipated match against India. After that, they will have a break before facing Australia on October 20.

Over the course of the tournament, Pakistan will also play against Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England, respectively. They are ready to give their best on the field and hope to secure victories in these crucial matches.

In their first warm-up match against New Zealand, Pakistan batted first and managed to put up a strong total of 345/5. Mohammad Rizwan played a brilliant innings, scoring a century, while Babar Azam also contributed with 80 runs. However, some players did not get a chance to bowl in this fixture.

Pakistan will play their second warm-up game against Australia on October 3 in Hyderabad before the start of the World Cup. The team is looking forward to the challenge and has selected a strong squad, led Captain Babar Azam.

Sources:

– Pakistan Cricket Official Website