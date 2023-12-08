Olivia Rodrigo Engages in Fun Game of Musical Guessing on The Tonight Show

Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and participated in a hilarious game called the “Singing Whisper Challenge.” In this segment, both Rodrigo and Fallon took turns singing popular songs while wearing headphones. The challenge was to guess the song based solely on lip movement.

Rodrigo started off strong singing Miley Cyrus’ recent single, “Flowers,” and Fallon successfully guessed it. On her next turn, Rodrigo had an easier challenge – guessing her own song, “Drivers License.”

Apart from the game, Rodrigo also discussed her involvement in writing a song called “Can’t Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack. She also earned several Grammy nominations for her album, Guts. In addition, Fallon asked her why she doesn’t follow anyone on social media.

Rodrigo explained that she tries not to follow anyone to limit her time on social media. However, she shared an embarrassing incident where she accidentally followed her ex while stalking him. She now has a “Finsta,” a fake Instagram account where she can lurk and satisfy her curiosity.

The talented singer-songwriter is gearing up for a performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In a promotional appearance with upcoming host Adam Driver, Rodrigo joked that her hit song, “Drivers License,” is actually about Driver himself. The playful banter between them and cast member Heidi Gardner added to the anticipation of the upcoming episode.

On a different note, Rodrigo recently released a music video for her song “Can’t Catch Me Now.” The video showcases her brooding in a lonely cabin before transitioning to scenes from the Hunger Games prequel film, where she can be seen running across a field.

Olivia Rodrigo’s rising success and captivating performances continue to solidify her position as one of the brightest young talents in the music industry. Her appearance on The Tonight Show was yet another testament to her charm and talent.