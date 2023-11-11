New Gaming Experience with Samsung: A World of Possibilities

Your favorite late-night show host, Conan O’Brien, is back with another episode of his popular segment, Clueless Gamer, powered Samsung. This time, Conan takes on the next generation role-playing game, Starfield, using the Xbox App on the ultra-large Samsung 85” Class Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900C) with Samsung Gaming Hub. The segment showcases Samsung’s commitment to providing gamers of all levels with an immersive and seamless gaming experience.

Gone are the days when gaming was considered a niche hobby. Today, gaming has become a global phenomenon, with billions of gamers worldwide and the industry continuing to grow at an unprecedented rate. Samsung recognizes the universal appeal of gaming and aims to make gameplay easy and enjoyable for everyone, whether you’re an advanced gamer or completely clueless.

Samsung’s portfolio of TVs, monitors, and portable projectors like The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub offers something for every kind of gamer. These devices come equipped with built-in features and benefits that eliminate the need for a console, making it simple to play your favorite games. Additionally, as the number one global TV brand for 17 consecutive years, Samsung delivers unmatched picture quality, brightness, color, and gaming features that bring your content to life on the screen.

The Neo QLED 8K (QN900C) is a leading hardware option that guarantees an unparalleled gaming experience. With its 8K picture quality, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs, and Neural Quantum Processor 8K, this TV allows you to explore a billion colors, intense contrast, and even the smallest details that come to life on your screen. The Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro ensures consistently crisp visuals, even during high-speed gameplay, movies, or sports scenes.

For those seeking a different visual experience, Samsung offers a family of OLED TVs like the S90C (55”- 83”) and the S95C (55”- 77”). These OLED TVs deliver vivid colors, bold contrast, and captivating visuals that make each cutscene leap off the screen.

Samsung’s Super Ultrawide GameView allows you to view more of your game surroundings with ultrawide aspect ratios, while Game Mode enables settings like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and FreeSync™ for smoother gameplay. The Game Bar, available on all 2021-2023 Samsung Neo QLED and OLED TVs, provides extra tools such as notifications about refresh rates, input lag, and the ability to change the aspect ratio for a more immersive gaming experience.

In addition to TVs and monitors, Samsung recently introduced The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub, a portable smart projector that transforms any surface into a screen up to 100 inches. This projector offers instant access to leading streaming platforms and now features Samsung Gaming Hub, allowing you to take your favorite games anywhere you go. Simply sync your favorite Bluetooth controller, set up the projector, point, and play.

Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate platform for streaming top games without the need for a console. With a portfolio of over 3,000 games from Xbox and other leading partners, Samsung Gaming Hub provides an extensive library of gaming options. All you need is your favorite Bluetooth controller, and you’re ready to play.

As a bonus for Conan fans, Samsung TV Plus offers exclusive access to more Conan content. Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service built into Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy mobile devices, Smart Monitors, select Family Hub refrigerators, and the web. With over 2,200 channels globally, Samsung TV Plus allows you to stream the original Emmy Award-winning show “CONAN” exclusively on the Conan O’Brien TV channel. You’ll find 24/7 programming filled with curated compilations of clips featuring the most popular and beloved moments from Conan’s late-night archives, sketch comedy, celebrity guests, and more.

Get ready for a new gaming experience with Samsung. Explore their best gaming TVs and devices at [link: samsung.com].

FAQ

What is Samsung Gaming Hub?

Samsung Gaming Hub is a platform that allows you to stream top games without the need for a console. It offers a portfolio of over 3,000 games from Xbox and other leading partners, all playable with your favorite Bluetooth controller.

What are the advantages of Neo QLED 8K and Samsung OLED TVs for gaming?

The Neo QLED 8K and Samsung OLED TVs provide unparalleled picture quality, brightness, color, and gaming features. With features like Super Ultrawide GameView, Game Mode, and the Game Bar, these TVs offer an immersive gaming experience with ultrawide aspect ratios, smoother gameplay, and extra tools to enhance your gaming experience.

Can I play games on The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub?

Yes, The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub allows you to play games transforming any surface into a screen up to 100 inches. Simply sync your favorite Bluetooth controller, set up the projector, and start playing.

What is Samsung TV Plus and how can I access it?

Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy mobile devices, Smart Monitors, select Family Hub refrigerators, and the web. It offers over 2,200 channels globally, including exclusive content like the original Emmy Award-winning show “CONAN” on the Conan O’Brien TV channel.