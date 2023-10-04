Champions League: Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain Preview and Odds

The exciting Champions League action continues this week with a clash between Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain. The match will be broadcasted on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Newcastle United, who currently hold a record of 0-1-0, will go up against Paris Saint-Germain, who are sitting at 1-0-0. Both teams are eager for a win in the Group Stage of the tournament.

In their previous game in September, Newcastle United managed to secure a 0-0 draw against AC Milan. They have displayed a strong defense and are determined to continue their unbeaten streak in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain had a convincing 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their previous match. They demonstrated their superiority in the second half and successfully prevented their opponents from scoring.

Newcastle United is considered a slight favorite to win the match with odds of +154, according to the latest Champions League odds. The over/under for the game is set at 2.5 goals.

Make sure to tune in to CBS Sports for a full breakdown of the match and more exciting content related to the Champions League.

