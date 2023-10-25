New Season Begins: Boston Celtics Face New York Knicks in Eastern Conference Clash

The much-anticipated start of the 2023-2024 NBA season kicks off with an exciting matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 25th.

As the teams gear up for their first game of the season, one aspect that could heavily influence the outcome is steals. Neither the Knicks nor the Celtics excelled in this area last year, with both teams ranked near the bottom of the league. The Knicks averaged an underwhelming 6.4 steals per game, placing them 25th overall. Similarly, the Celtics found themselves in the 27th spot, recording the same number of steals per game.

Reflecting on the previous season, the Knicks finished with a respectable 47-35 record, aiming to build on that success as they embark on the new campaign. Meanwhile, the Celtics concluded the season with an impressive 57-25 record, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Despite their prior achievements, experts believe the Knicks are the underdogs heading into the game. Last season, New York had a 45-35 record against the spread, suggesting they often fell short of expectations. However, the Knicks managed to pull off a thrilling victory in their last encounter with the Celtics back in March, winning a narrow margin of 131-129.

Anticipation is high as fans wonder if the Knicks have another surprise victory up their sleeve, or if the Celtics will turn the tables on them. The answer will soon be revealed on the court.

FAQ

Where is the game taking place?

The game will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

What time does the game start?

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 25th.

Which TV channel is airing the game?

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game online through fuboTV. However, regional restrictions may apply.