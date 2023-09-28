Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Louisville Cardinals will travel to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the NC State Wolfpack on Friday, September 29, 2023. Both teams enter this game with confidence after securing wins in their previous matchups.

In their last game, NC State narrowly defeated Virginia with a score of 24-21. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong had a solid performance, throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Kevin Concepcion stood out, racking up 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Wolfpack demonstrated a change in their strategy, opting for a passing play on only 42.9% of their third and short attempts, compared to their usual 58.5% rate. Despite converting only 25% of their third downs, they managed to secure the win.

On the other hand, Louisville maintained their undefeated season dominating Boston College with a convincing 56-28 victory. Running back Jawhar Jordan showcased his versatility, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while also accumulating 75 receiving yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jack Plummer threw for an impressive 388 yards and five touchdowns, even adding a rushing touchdown of his own. Receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce contributed greatly to the victory with 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

NC State has had a strong start to the season, winning three of their first four matchups and boasting a 3-1 record. However, their opponents thus far have not been the most formidable, with an average winning percentage of 33.3%. Louisville, on the other hand, remains undefeated at 4-0.

Despite the Wolfpack’s recent success, experts predict a victory for Louisville in this game. NC State will need to defy the odds to secure a win. The two teams last met in November 2022, and Louisville emerged victorious with a score of 25-10. NC State will hope to capitalize on the absence of Jawhar Jordan, who played a crucial role in that previous matchup.

According to college football odds, Louisville is favored 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 54.5 points. For more detailed predictions, including picks for this game from SportsLine’s advanced computer model, visit CBSSports.com.

The series history between the two teams shows Louisville with four wins in their last seven meetings. The most recent matchup in November 2022 resulted in a victory for Louisville with a score of 25-10.

Sources:

– CBSSports.com