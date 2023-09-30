Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: SEC West Battle

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an exciting SEC West battle on September 30, 2023. The game will take place at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN or streamed online through fuboTV.

Alabama enters the game with a record of 3-1, coming off a dominant 24-10 victory over Ole Miss. They have won their past two games a margin of 14 points each. Running back Jase McClellan had an impressive performance, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Will Reichard played a crucial role in the win, contributing three field goals.

The Crimson Tide’s defense was outstanding, sacking the opposing quarterback five times. Dallas Turner led the way with two sacks. However, Mississippi State will not go down without a fight. Despite their recent 37-30 loss to South Carolina, they had standout performances from Lideatrick Griffin, who had 256 receiving yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Will Rogers, who threw for 487 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi State’s special teams also played a significant role in the game, contributing 12 points. Alabama is favored to win 14.5 points, although they have a 2-2 record against the spread this season. In their previous matchup last October, Alabama emerged victorious with a 30-6 win. This time, Mississippi State will have the home-field advantage, which could potentially impact the outcome.

In the series history, Alabama has won all of their games against Mississippi State in the last eight years. Their recent wins include a 30-6 victory in 2022 and a 49-9 win in 2021. The odds currently favor Alabama, with a 14.5-point spread and an over/under of 46.5 points.

Source: CBS Sports App