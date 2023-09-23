Creators Lab South Africa Connects Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Users

Creators Lab South Africa, hosted tech giant Meta, provided a platform for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook users in South Africa to connect with fellow creators. The event featured engaging workshops and showcased the latest innovations within Meta’s ecosystem. This initiative demonstrates Meta’s commitment to inspiring and supporting creators globally and in the African region.

Moon Baz, Head of Meta’s Creator Partnerships for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, emphasized Meta’s heavy investment in Africa. The goal is to nurture the emerging creator ecosystem providing educational opportunities and helping creators understand and navigate Meta’s various products. The initiative, named Creator Lab Life, aims to continuously educate and engage with creators to help them build their communities and livelihoods.

One of the recent features launched Meta is WhatsApp Channels. This broadcast channel allows organizations and individuals to share timely updates with their followers. With approximately two billion users on WhatsApp, Channels offers a broader reach for creators to connect with their audience. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the global rollout of this feature on his own channel.

Moon Baz also revealed details about Threads, Zuckerberg’s new social media platform that went live in July. Threads received an overwhelming response with a hundred million signups within the first five days. Meta plans to invest more in Threads and roll out additional features, including hashtags. The platform has been gathering user feedback to further improve user experience.

The Creators Lab South Africa event and Meta’s initiatives highlight the company’s commitment to fostering creativity and empowering creators. By providing education, tools, and networking opportunities, Meta aims to shape the future of digital content and experiences.

Sources:

– [The Citizen](https://www.citizen.co.za/business/insurance/3197102/creators-lab-south-africa-connects-instagram-whatsapp-and-facebook-users/)

– Twitter (@FaizelPatel143)