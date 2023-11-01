The Plastics Reunite for Walmart Ad: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

The Plastics are back and ready to jingle bell rock once again! Fans of the cult-classic high school comedy, Mean Girls, will be thrilled to know that Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert have reunited to reprise their iconic roles in a new Walmart ad. This heartwarming reunion gives us a glimpse of what Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners have been up to almost two decades later.

In the Black Friday commercial, we find ourselves back at North Shore High School, where time seems to have stood still. Cady, played Lindsay Lohan, has now become the school’s guidance counselor, perplexing the students with her use of outdated slang like “grool.” It’s evident that some things never change at North Shore.

As the camera pans, we are introduced to a new generation of It Girls, led none other than Gretchen’s daughter and her two friends. The torch has been passed, and these fashionable youngsters effortlessly carry on the legacy of their mothers.

Gretchen, now the designated Cool Mom, embraces her role with flair, channeling Regina George’s eccentric mother (played Amy Poehler) from the original movie. Behind the wheel of her car, she invites the teens to join her on a thrilling deal shopping spree. It’s refreshing to see that Gretchen’s personality and love for shopping remain as vibrant as ever.

While this Walmart ad may be a brief encounter with our beloved Mean Girls characters, it serves as a touching reminder of the impact the movie had on pop culture. It’s a testament to the lasting friendships formed on set and the lasting memories made these talented actresses.

FAQ:

Q: Will there be a Mean Girls sequel?

A: As of now, there are no confirmed plans for a Mean Girls sequel. However, fans continue to hope for a follow-up to this cult classic.

Q: Where can I watch the Walmart ad featuring the Mean Girls stars?

A: You can find the Walmart ad featuring Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert on Walmart’s official website or YouTube channel.

Q: Are there any other reunions or projects featuring the Mean Girls cast?

A: While there haven’t been any major projects featuring the entire cast, individual members have gone on to have successful careers in film, television, and theater. Keep an eye out for their upcoming projects!