Matt Rife’s Journey from Almost Quitting Comedy to Viral Stardom

Matt Rife, the 28-year-old actor and comedian, recently opened up about the incredible success he has achieved in a short span of time. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Rife revealed his journey from considering quitting comedy to becoming a viral sensation on TikTok.

Just over a year ago, Rife found himself at a low point in his career. He was struggling to sell tickets for his comedy shows and couldn’t seem to catch a break. The thought of quitting comedy altogether was on his mind. However, everything changed when he decided to take a chance on TikTok.

Although Rife initially had reservations about using social media, he reluctantly started posting on TikTok in early 2021. Little did he know that this decision would lead to a life-altering moment. One of his clips, titled “The Lazy Hero,” went viral and accumulated over 20 million views within days. This newfound popularity catapulted Rife’s career to new heights.

Reflecting on his meteoric rise, Rife expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received. He recalled the transition from performing in front of small crowds of 35 people to selling out his ProbleMATTic World Tour in just 48 hours. Over 600,000 tickets were sold, an incredible achievement for any comedian.

Rife’s success hasn’t stopped at his sold-out tour. He is set to star in a stand-up comedy special on Netflix called Matt Rife: Natural Selection, which is scheduled to premiere on November 15th.

