Mark Zuckerberg Learns to Braid Hair with the Help of AI: Meta’s Smart Glasses Collection With Ray-Ban

In a surprising move, Mark Zuckerberg showcases the capabilities of Meta’s new Smart Glasses Collection with Ray-Ban using AI to learn how to braid his daughter’s hair. In an Instagram video, Zuckerberg films himself wearing the smart glasses and asks, “Hey Meta, how do you make a braid?” The glasses guide him through the three steps of brushing the hair, separating it into three parts, and crossing the sections over each other.

Although Zuckerberg’s attempt at braiding his daughter’s hair shows his unfamiliarity with the task, the video fails to demonstrate the unique advantages of Meta’s Smart Glasses. The features of Meta AI seem no more useful or convenient than existing digital assistants like Siri and Alexa. In addition, the picture sent to Zuckerberg’s wife could have been easily taken with a phone and sent via text message.

To showcase a more effective example of the Smart Glasses’ appeal, Zuckerberg could have utilized the glasses in the kitchen while baking. For instance, he could have asked Meta AI for help with ingredient measurements without disturbing his sleeping infant daughter. Additionally, he could have used the glasses to take photos of the cookie dough and send them to his wife for verification, all while listening to music through the glasses’ open design.

By presenting a scenario like this, the glasses’ practicality and usefulness would be better highlighted. However, the video instead gives the impression that the Smart Glasses are merely a novelty gadget. Overall, despite Mark Zuckerberg’s attempt at showcasing the capabilities of Meta’s Smart Glasses, the video falls short in demonstrating their unique value compared to existing technology.

Definitions:

– AI: Artificial Intelligence, the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– Meta: The company formerly known as Facebook, which focuses on developing augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.

– Smart Glasses: Wearable technology that incorporates a display and computer-like functionality, allowing users to interact with digital content and receive information in a hands-free way.

