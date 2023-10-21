Mark Zuckerberg Uses AI to Learn How to Braid His Daughter’s Hair

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared an adorable video on Instagram, where he used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help him braid his daughter’s hair. In the video, Zuckerberg can be seen wearing Meta’s newly-launched Ray-Ban smart glasses, asking the AI technology for assistance. The AI voice provided him with step-by-step instructions on how to braid the hair, and Zuckerberg successfully completed the task. The entire video was recorded using the glasses’ video-recording feature.

Zuckerberg also asked the AI to take a picture of the finished braid and send it to his wife on WhatsApp. He captioned the post thanking Meta AI for teaching him how to braid. The video quickly went viral, amassing nearly two million views.

Meta, in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, launched the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in September. These glasses offer improved audio and cameras, with over 150 different frame and lens combinations. The glasses are also lighter and more comfortable than previous models. Users can use the glasses to go live on Facebook and Instagram, and can interact with Meta AI using the voice command “Hey Meta.”

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses became available for purchase online and in retail stores starting October 17.

