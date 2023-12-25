Massive Traffic Congestion in Manali as Tourists Flock to Celebrate Festive Season

Summary: Manali, a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, experienced severe traffic congestion over the weekend as people flocked to the hill station to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays. The situation was exacerbated a viral video that showcased the long queues of vehicles on the roads leading to Manali and Atal Tunnel.

Amidst the festive cheer and anticipation of the holiday season, Manali found itself grappling with a familiar problem – traffic congestion. As locals and tourists alike made their way to this picturesque hill station, the roads became clogged with vehicles, causing slow movement and frustration among commuters.

Viral videos circulating on social media platforms showcased the extent of the problem. One such video, widely shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighted the snaking line of vehicles on the route to Manali. The sheer volume of traffic appeared overwhelming with no signs of relief in sight.

Not only were the roads leading to Manali affected, but congestion was also witnessed on the route from Manali to Atal Tunnel. Another viral video shared on X depicted the significant traffic jam in this stretch. As more and more people sought to escape to the serene mountains and enjoy the festive season, the bottleneck situation worsened.

This chaotic situation is not new to the region during this time of year. Manali’s allure as a tourist destination draws a large number of visitors annually, especially during the Christmas and New Year period. The influx of tourists coupled with inadequate infrastructure often results in traffic snarls, testing the patience of those traveling to or through Manali.

Efforts are being made to address this issue, with authorities striving to find solutions that can ease traffic flow and improve the overall travel experience for visitors. Nonetheless, until such remedies are put into practice, it is advisable for travelers to plan their trips to Manali during off-peak periods to avoid being caught in the congestion.