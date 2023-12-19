Man Survives Minibus Accident in South Delhi

In a shocking incident in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, a man miraculously survived after being struck a minibus and carried on its bonnet for a significant distance. The incident quickly gained attention as videos capturing the event went viral on social media platforms. The authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the condition of the man.

The video footage, shared news agency ANI, showed the man clinging to the moving minibus and eventually disembarking from the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained during the incident. The police were alerted through a PCR call reporting the incident, stating that the caller had been struck the minibus and dragged on its bonnet for a certain distance. However, the caller could not file a complaint immediately as he was located in Uttar Pradesh.

Efforts are now being made to convince the caller to travel to Delhi to file a complaint so that appropriate legal measures can be taken. The police are actively engaging with the individual to facilitate their arrival. Once the complainant arrives in Delhi, the authorities will ensure that the necessary actions are taken.

This incident brings attention to the importance of road safety and highlights the potential dangers faced pedestrians. It serves as a reminder for both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules, ultimately aiming to prevent accidents and protect lives.

While this incident had a fortunate outcome with no injuries reported, it serves as a sobering reminder of the need for vigilance and responsible behavior on the roads. The investigation will provide further insights into the incident and contribute to efforts in improving road safety measures.