New Controversy Surrounding Pakistan Cricket Captain Babar Azam

Amidst Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup 2023, the cricket team’s captain, Babar Azam, finds himself at the center of a new controversy. Leaked WhatsApp chats have surfaced, causing a stir within the Pakistan cricket camp and raising questions about the relationship between Azam and the cricket board.

The leaked WhatsApp conversations have created a communication breakdown narrative, as claims suggest that Azam attempted to contact PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf directly to discuss the situation. However, Chairman Ashraf denied these claims in a national address, stating that the captain usually communicates with the Chief Operating Officer or the Director of International Cricket.

To further support his statements, Ashraf publicly revealed a private WhatsApp conversation between Azam and the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer. This move was intended to bring transparency to the situation and shed light on the alleged breakdown in communication.

The leaked WhatsApp chats have received strong reactions from both fans and former players. Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis expressed his anger over the incident, urging people to leave Azam alone and highlighting his importance as an asset to Pakistan cricket.

This controversy adds another layer of complexity to Pakistan’s performance in the ongoing World Cup. With speculations of Azam’s potential removal as captain swirling due to the team’s subpar performance, the leaked WhatsApp chat only intensifies the ongoing narrative surrounding the team.

As Pakistan gears up to face Bangladesh in Kolkata, this situation casts a shadow over their performance and raises questions about the unity and effectiveness of the team. It remains to be seen how this controversy will affect the morale and dynamics within the Pakistan cricket camp.

